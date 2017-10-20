Rugby Santas prepare for dash

Jolly staff at Xercise4less have sut4ed down their red suits to prepare for Rugby’s 6th Santa Run.

This year’s festive run takes place on Sunday, December 3.

It is Organised jointly by Rugby & Northampton Athletic Club and Rotary Club of Rugby, and sponsored by Xercise4Less and Nicholls Building & Plumbing Merchants.

At 10am is the Mini Santa Lap - a lap of the track for under eights; 10.15 the Santa Dash – one mile off road dash around the track and park, open to ages six plus;

10.30am the 5K Santa Run, starting and finishing at the track and open to all abilities age eight plus.

Santa suits, medals and a mince pie are included in the entry fee and there are prizes for individual winners as well as spot prizes.

RNACE coach Kay Shaw, said: “As well as having fun, Santa runners will be helping local charities and are encouraged to raise extra sponsorship for our chosen good causes - Rotary Club of Rugby and Rugby & Northampton Athletic Club Athletics Foundation.

“We challenge local businesses, schools and organisations to battle it out for the Santa Run Cup.

“You can have as many runners in a team as you choose, with the top three runners scoring for the team prize - so, don’t be ‘clause-trophobic’ and enter online today at: www.randnac.org.”

She said it’s lovely to see so many families at the track getting into the Christmas spirit.

The event usually attracts more than 500 runners and organisers hope to beat that this year.

Kay added: “This is a real family event, a fun way to start the festive season and it’s going to raise a lot of money for local causes.”

Participants can walk, jog or run.

For more information email: santarun2017@gmail.com