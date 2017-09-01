Rugby seven-year-old braves chop for charity

Seven-year-old Paddox Primary School pupil Julia Chirek has had her hair cut so she can donate it to the Little Princess Trust – a charity which uses donated hair to produce wigs for seriously ill children.

Her father, Damian Chirek, said Julia heard about the work of the Little Princess Trust and wanted to help in whatever way she could.

He said Julia was initially nervous as the hair cut was the first time she had more than a trim - but she became very excited to be able to help the charity.

Anyone wishing to donate should visit the Little Princess Trust