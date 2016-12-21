Rugby shop owner’s warning after charity box stolen

A shop owner in Rugby is warning other to be vigilant after a charity collection box was stolen.

A charity box for Myton Hospice was stolen from Forrest newsagents on Hillmorton Road earlier this month.

Mrs Shilta Patel, who runs the store and has been in Rugby for 16 years, said: “It happened on December 4 and I didn’t realise until someone asked me to put some money into the charity box that it was gone.

“There was around £30 in the box.

“Other people should be aware. I think person was around 40 to 45 years-old and she had a big bag.

“It was tied to a terminal so they must have cut it.

“People put money in there for the charity and it is not right someone has taken it.”

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: “Police were made aware of reports of a theft from a premises on Hillmorton Road in Rugby around 11am on Sunday (December 4).

“A charity collection tin is understood to have been taken.

“Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to speak to people who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time of the incident.”

Anyone with information should call Warwickshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 142 of December 19.