Rugby street currently one-way after building incident

Motorists can expect delays after police cordoned off a Rugby street after a building incident.

Railway Terrace is temporarily a one-way street - allowing traffic towards the town centre only.

Police cordoned off the road after a building incident - it is thought bricks or tiles from the roof and chimney of a building on the road have come lose, posing a risk to members of the public.

Police said it may be several hours before the road is full opened.