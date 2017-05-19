Rugby student braves shave for three charities close to his heart

A Rugby student is shaving off his long hair to help two charities close to his heart.

James Quirke (pictured) is raising money for the Stroke Association and Cancer Research UK.

He said: “I’m raising money for both because my dad suffered a stroke in September and my mum was diagnosed with breast cancer that December. I figured that, while I knew I would be busy with work in my final year of university, I could still try to do something to make a difference.”

James, who has set up a JustGiving page and is appealing for donations, added: “The Stroke Association do fantastic work in rehabilitating those affected by strokes, and I think everybody knows who Cancer Research UK are and what they do.”

He also hopes his hair might help children with cancer: “Any of the mop that gets long enough will be donated to the Little Princess Trust. They make wigs for children that have lost their own hair through illness.”

He added: “The response has been fantastic. We’ve raised £627.50 at the time of writing (£736.25 with Gift Aid,) and friends and family have been extremely supportive in spreading awareness of the fundraising drive over social media.”

The fundraising page can be found at: http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/JamesQuirke