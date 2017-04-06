Rugby super-slimmer sheds 7 stone and makes competition finals

A super-slimmer who used her won weight-loss to help others in Rugby to shed the pounds has reached the finals of a national competition.

Kelly Turner, who runs Slimming World groups, was invited to the organisation’s head office as part of its national consultant Slimmer of the Year competition.

After Kelly lost the weight.

She is now more than seven stone lighter and her achievement saw her become one of 32 consultants win a place at the finals.

Kelly, who runs two groups at the Benn Hall, and one at Harris School in Rugby, said at her heaviest she weighed 17st2 and found both her health and confidence were beginning to suffer. So in March 2015 the 39-year-old joined her local Slimming World group.

She said: “I was nervous when I first walked through the door of my Slimming World group, but it was without doubt one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.

“It’s made me a lot more active too. Before I lost weight I didn’t do any real exercise, but Slimming World helped me to become much more active. Now I run, I do Zumba at the gym and I love taking part in ballet and tap dance classes. We’re even rehearsing hard to be in a dance show in April.

“My whole life is completely different.”

After reaching her first target weight last August 2016, Kelly decided to train to become a consultant herself.

She wanted to help and support other people in the community to change their lives in the same way that she had. Now 7st2 lighter, she supports 250 slimmers at her groups in Rugby, which are held every Monday at 5.30pm and 7.30pm and every Tuesday at 9.30am at the Benn Hall and every Thursday at 5.30pm and 7.30pm at Harris School.

To find out more visit www.slimmingworld.com or call Kelly on 07806 673606.