Rugby supported living centre gets grant to help provide a new sensory garden for residents

Residents of a supported living development will get a new sensory garden thanks to a grant from a Rugby organisation.

As part of their continued support for the charity, Rugby Group Benevolent Fund Trustee, Ian Southcott presented New Directions with a cheque for £10,000 toward the sensory garden at the charity’s latest supported living development, Richmond Court.

Supported living enables the people who have a disability and who live at Richmond Court to develop their independence skills, build positive relationships and choose how they want to live their lives.

The garden will provide the people who live there with the ability to engage in activities that stimulate the senses; such as gardening, exploring nature and enjoying the attractive environment designed for accessibility to everyone’s needs to be enjoyed by tenants and visitors alike.

The garden will include structures and features that will heighten the senses of sight, smell, touch, sound and taste.

Mr Southcott said: “This is the second grant we have had the pleasure in providing to New Directions (Rugby) in the past couple of years. The work they do is fantastic and you only have to visit their various premises to see the love and support extended to the residents.”

Established in 1955, The Rugby Group Benevolent Fund supports employees, previous employees of Rugby Cement and their dependents. It has extended its interests over the years to include community projects and charitable causes such as New Directions.