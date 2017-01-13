Rugby talent unites for special show

A Rugby School student is bringing together friends for a show which will help her on the way to India to work with Tibetan refugees.

Ella Daniels, 16, a former Harris pupil, has appeared in a variety of productions around the town and this Saturday, January 14, will present a showcase of Rugby talent as part of her fundraising.

Alongside other Rugby School students she is aiming to head to Dharamsala in July, the home of the Dalai Lama in the state of Himachal Pradesh.

Rugby School has links with Tibet Charity India, a non-governmental organisation working for the welfare of the poor and needy people and animals.

The students will work on three projects – offering conversational English classes to help Tibetan refugees find employment in India, visiting the elderly members of the community in their homes with the charity’s team of nurses and working in the clinic that they run to treat stray animals.

Ella said: “I am very excited to be given the opportunity to go to India. I am fascinated by the culture and the charity work that Tibet Charity India undertakes.

“I am looking forward to Saturday night, although slightly nervous as this is the first event I have organised and directed.

“I am extremely humbled by the support I have received and I hope everyone has a great night.

“Thanks to all those involved in the Performing Arts Showcase – I can’t wait to show off some of the talent that Rugby has to offer,” she added.

Ahead of the trip she has to raise £2,500 and Saturday’s event kicks off her fundraising. It takes place at Rugby School’s Collingwood Centre, off Barby Road, at 7pm.

It will feature students from Rugby School, Rugby College and Lawrence Sheriff in a programme of drama pieces, dance, music and singing.

Tickets are £6 from The Costume Cabin in Henry Street, Rugby, or from The Post Office and chemist, both in Bilton.

They are also available on the door.