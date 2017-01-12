Rugby target for new police cadets

Rugby is one of the target areas as the search gets under way for young people to join the Warwickshire Police Cadet team.

The recruitment process kicked off last week and is being backed up by school visits and drop-in events.

The aim of the scheme is to support the police’s strategy of engagement with young people throughout the force area.

Pc Lee Marston said: “Cadets support local policing priorities through volunteering, working with partner agencies and positive participation in their communities.

“They take part in a variety of activities including self-defence training, marching, fitness, team building, role playing and outward bound events.

“Cadets can gain an insight into police life through talks by guest speakers from different departments and agencies and by taking part in local community policing events.”

The Rugby drop-in event is at Rugby College, Technology Drive, Rugby, Warwickshire, on February 7 between 7-7.40pmhours or between 7.50-8.30pm. E-mail lee.marston@warwickshire.pnn.police.uk to confirm attendance and time slot.

To apply to be a Warwickshire Police Cadet you must:

- Live in anywhere in the North Warwickshire police area, which includes Rugby.

- Be in year 11 at school now and be 16 years old on September 1, 2017

- Be eligible to start at a sixth form or other further education college, begin an apprenticeship or seek employment in September.

- Have parent / guardian permission.

Applications can be made by going to: www.warwickshire.police.uk/cadets/ and downloading an application form.

Completed forms can be emailed to cadets@warwickshire.police.uk or by post to PC 387 Marston, Bedworth Police Station, High Street, Bedworth, Warwickshire, CV12 8NH by the end of next month.

Pc Marston added: “If you become a police cadet, you will have the satisfaction of knowing that as a young person you are making a difference to your community and developing yourself for any future career.