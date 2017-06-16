Rugby teacher cycling thousands of miles to help Syria

The deputy head of Avon Valley School in Rugby is getting on his bike and clocking up the distance in miles to Syria and back ... without neglecting his duties.

Darren Walden has taken on a year-long mammoth cycling challenge in order to support the British Red Cross’s work in Syria.

His original goal was to cycle 5,480 miles, the approximate distance from his home in Warwick to Aleppo… and back again.

Having already hit 3,000 miles he has upped the target to 7,000 miles but the motivation remains the same.

He told the school’s journalism club: “My inspiration has come from a few different directions but my drive to raise money for the British Red Cross originally stemmed from watching a documentary called The White Helmets about a group of volunteers who rescue civilians from their bombed homes in the Syrian city of Aleppo.

He has so far raised £825 and is nearing his £1,000 target. He added: “Raising money and getting people to donate is sometimes difficult, but hopefully I can do my part to help make the lives of others in the more challenging parts of the world a bit better.”

Avon Valley headteacher Alison Davies said: “Darren has set himself a very tough challenge with the aim of helping people in need.

“Earlier this year he shared his goal with students and staff during assemblies in which he explained how seeing images of suffering motivated him to raise funds.

“We all wish him good luck.”

Anyone wishing to donate can do so via: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Darren-Walden1