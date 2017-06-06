Rugby teacher hopes to raise £50k for terror attacks emergency services

A PE teacher from Rugby is hoping to raise £50,000 to say thank you to the emergency services involved in the London and Manchester terror attacks.

Claudia Lindstrom, 39, of Eden Park, set up the online fundraising appeal in the wake of Saturday night’s atrocities as she felt compelled to show the public’s appreciation for the police, fire service and NHS.

Armed police at Borough Market after the terror attack PNL-170606-153852001

“On Saturday night when I was watching the news and my son, who’s three, woke up and I was watching it all unfold with him and it just inspired me to want to give something back,” she said.

Millions of pounds has been raised to support the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing two weeks ago and it is expected something similar will be done for those affected by the London Bridge attack.

But Claudia, who works as a PE teacher at Nicholas Chamberlaine School in Bedworth, felt something should be done to thank all the police officers, paramedics, firefighters, first responders and others who helped during those attacks.

“I wanted to give something back to them for all the hard work they do,” the married mother-of-two said.

Police arriving at the Manchester Arena after the bombing

“When it unfolded on Saturday night, it just made me think what could we do those people that are so brave.

“They go towards the danger to help everybody when everybody else is running away.”

“I just feel that the people who are working through these attacks they deserve something as well as the victims.”

The target is £50,000 but Claudia said it does not really matter how much is donated, they will be able to do give them something, whether its a free cup of tea or a meal.

The appeal closes in 30 days and Claudia hopes to be able to present a cheque at the end of it to show everyone’s support for the emergency services.

“I’d like to think that we can raise enough money to do that and make sure that everybody knows that the money is for those people who were actually working at the time,” she said.

“I just think that these people need to know that we really appreciate what they do.”

To donate to the appeal, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/emergencyservicesManchesterLondon.