Rugby teenage sweethearts celebrate diamond wedding anniversary

A former RSPCA inspector and Bilton School worker celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary on holiday in Madeira on Thursday, March 30.

Monica and Neville Reilly, of Lower Hillmorton Road, got home on Monday to a pile of congratulatory cards, including one from HM The Queen.

Monica and Neville Reilly on their wedding day on March 30, 1957 NNL-170404-154638001

The couple, who have three children and three grandchildren, have lived in Rugby since 1975 but met in Norfolk when they were teenagers.

Monica, 81, said there is no secret to them staying together for so long.

“It’s just about give and take, if you problems you work through them, whereas these days people part company too readily,” she said.

Neville worked for the RSPCA in Warwickshire and Coventry for many years before retiring in 2001 after a heart attack.

“We have both said it seems amazing the time has flown by, we only feel about 30 ourselves,” he said.

“We have had our illnesses and struggles over the years but we’re both fairly fit and active and happy to have lasted long enough to celebrate our 60th anniversary.”