Rugby Tesco superstore inspects cash machine after suspected £2,000 fraud

Tesco has sent an engineer to inspect the ATM outside its Leicester Road superstore after a Rugby woman complained about having over £2,000 stolen from her account after using the cash machine.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, believes her bank details were stolen after she used the cash machine on the afternoon of Monday, August 7.

She said someone booked four holidays and took out finance on a car before she realised what had happened.

A Tesco Bank spokesperson said: “We take our customers’ security very seriously and regularly inspect our network of ATMs.

“As a precaution we have sent an engineer to inspect this ATM to ensure that the features installed to protect our customers are functioning as normal.”