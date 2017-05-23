Rugby to hold vigil instead of hustings

The Rugby election hustings due to take place this evening, Tuesday, have been cancelled in the wake of the Manchester bombing.

Instead St Andrew’s Church, which was due to host the event orgainsed by Rugby Revive, will hold a vigil.

A message on the St Andrew’s Church Facebook page says: “Dear all, the Hustings event tonight has been cancelled.

“Instead there will be a vigil at 7.30pm for the victims and their families.

“All are welcome to come and show their respect, say a prayer, light a candle.

“If we can rearrange the hustings we will let you know.

“May God’s peace and love rest on those who mourn and suffer today, and may those who have died rest in his eternal care, Amen.”