Rugby town centre heritage under the spotlight

A task group of borough councillors are consulting the public as part of its bid to encourage residents and visitors to explore Rugby’s heritage.

The town centre heritage task group is asking for comments on the events programme, improving access to information, blue plaques and how best to use technology.

Task group chairman Cllr Kathryn Lawrence said: “Rugby has a rich cultural heritage covering sport, politics, literature, engineering and the arts.

“There are already lots of events and activities that celebrate our heritage, including the Festival of Culture, the blue plaque scheme and the volunteer-led walking tours.

“We are interested in exploring how well these are working, how we could make more of our heritage, and whether there is a role for technology to make our heritage more accessible.”

The review follows Rugby Borough Council’s recent adoption of its corporate strategy, which identified tourism and the visitor economy as one of its priorities.

So far the task group has heard the recent launch of new town centre branding and a new visitor website brought renewed focus to promotional activity, with several organisations now working together.

Future meetings of the group will review feedback from residents and businesses, along with a focus on each of the four topic areas.

Interested residents, businesses and organisations can view a summary of the task group’s objectives and a feedback form at www.rugby.gov.uk/heritagereview.