Rugby tradesman's warning after having £10,000 of tools stolen in four weeks.

A Rugby tradesman is warning others after having his van broken into four times in four weeks - resulting in £10,000 of tools being stolen.

Simon Entwistle, of Newbold, spoke out against the "thieving scrotes helping themselves" to his tools but praised the police and the council for their help.

He said there are a lot of tradesmen in Rugby, and he wants them to know there are thieves on the loose.

The joiner and kitchen and bathroom fitter said: "I'm a self-employed person, they must think I'm a millionaire, but it takes years to build up all those tools - it doesn't happen overnight. These people are killing my work.

"I'm only just about able to work now - a lot of people in the building trade have helped me with the tools I am now missing."

Despite Mr Entwistle installing extra security devices costing hundreds of pounds, and doing his best to watch his van, he has been targeted four times since September 1 - with the most recent break-in occurring on September 25.

He said he couldn't believe the cheek of the culprit, as they had sorted through his tools, picking out the most expensive equipment and leaving cheaper tools behind.

Mr Entwistle praised PC Andy Crouch for his assistance over the last four weeks, saying the PC had done everything possible to help.

PC Crouch said: “As a force, we are continually striving to protect our communities from harm and this example is no exception. Vehicle crime can affect many people and Mr Entwistle has been hugely inconvenienced by the theft of his tools.

"While I'm delighted he is happy with the service we have provided so far, we are still keen to find out exactly what went on. As such, I would urge anyone who has information about the theft to come forward. We would also like to speak to anyone who is offered tools for sale."

Anyone with information should call Warwickshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident 404 of 25 September.