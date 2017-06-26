Rugby two-time cancer survivor beats seven-day cycling world record

A Rugby man who has beaten cancer twice claimed has cycling’s seven-day distance world record, having ridden 1,766.2 miles in a week.

James Golding beat the previous Guinness World Record of 1,760 miles with a few hours to spare last night (Sunday, June 25).

The 36-year-old man, of Lower Hillmorton Road, is expected to be verified with Guinness World Records at a later date.

“I’m delighted to break the record. There were some tough moments, particularly mid-week in the hot weather, but I just needed to stay focused on the goal and keep pushing,” he said.

“I couldn’t have done it without an amazing team of supporters, and thanks must go to Dean Downing, my coach, for trailing me in the support car all week and keeping me going.

“This record has been a long-held ambition for me, one that started as I recovered from cancer.

James Golding after a long cycle. NNL-170626-123443001

“If we believe in something, we are all capable of achieving amazing things.

“Through this record, and others that follow in the future, I’m hoping to demonstrate, particularly to children, that we can overcome any challenge in life by taking one step at a time.”

Contending with the hottest June day in 41 years on Wednesday, and strong winds towards the end of the week, James was on his bike until late into the night to ensure he broke the previous world record of held by Yorkshireman, Richard Nutt.

The seven-day distance record is the first in a series of future attempts for Golding on some of cycling’s most challenging events, including the holy grail of endurance cycling, The Race Across America in 2019.

To date, Golding has raised more than £3m for UK cancer charities. He is an Ambassador for Cancer Research UK and a professional motivational speaker.

James was an elite-level cyclist in his youth but was diagnosed with cancer in 2008, and underwent life-saving surgery the following year.

Miraculously, he pulled through, despite being given a five per cent chance of survival.

After a long recovery, during which he learnt to walk again, James committed to helping others and in 2010, he attempted to ride across the US, but was hospitalised after a truck crash.

In 2011, he returned to the States and cycled from Los Angeles to Miami in 24 days.

Shortly after getting home, James was diagnosed with cancer for a second time – he finally received the all-clear in May, 2012.