Rugby woman Betty, 95, gets the lift she deserves

An elderly Rugby woman has stepped out of her flat for the first time in years after being ‘trapped’ in her upstairs home.

Jim Goodwin extended his home 25 years ago by building a self-contained annex above his garage for his mother, Betty, 95.

But in 2014 it was becoming clear that Betty – who was experiencing trouble with her legs - could no longer use the stairs.

Jim was able to secure a Disabled Facilities Grant from Rugby Borough Council to help with the costs of lift purchase and installation of a lift.

Jim said: “Once she was able to feel the fresh air on her face, Mum quickly overcame her concerns and now absolutely loves her Stiltz lift.”