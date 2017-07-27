Rugby woman braves the shave to thank charity for support after mum’s tumour op

A school day assistant from Rugby will have her head shaved for a brain injury charity as a thank-you for providing support after her mother was diagnosed with a brain tumour last November.

Agatha Rotherham, 39, of Rowland Street, will have her head shaved at Sophisticut on Craven Road in August to support Headway, before donating the hair to the Little Princess Trust, a charity which provides wigs for seriously ill children.

She said: “I had never even heard of Headway before they came to visit my mum in hospital. At the time my mum didn’t remember who I was but they took the time to sit and talk to her when she was so confused.”

Mrs Rotherham, who balances her job with caring for her mother, Margaret Allinson, chose Sophisticut because staff have been helpful, evening out her mother’s hair after surgery to remove the meningioma left her with one side of her head shaved.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/agatha-rotherham1