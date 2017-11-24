Rugby woman released after being arrested on suspicion of murder

A 40-year-old woman from Rugby arrested on suspicion of murder has been released with no further action to be taken at this time.

The woman was arrested after the body of a man 62-year-old man from Rugby was discovered to in a communal area at Avon Court on Avon Street, Rugby.

The report was made to police at 10.25am on Wednesday November 22.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Detective inspector Paul Thompson said: "Our investigations are ongoing to establish how the man died. At this time we are treating the death as unexplained and are keeping an open as to exactly what happened.

"We are awaiting formal identification at which point we will be in a position to make more information available.

"We're keen to trace the man's final movements and would like to speak to anyone who saw or spoke to him between Sunday (19 November) and when he was found dead."

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident 118 of 22 November 2017.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org