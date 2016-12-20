Rugby woman witnesses ‘carnage’ in Berlin

A woman from Rugby speaks of the ‘carnage’ she witnessed in Berlin.

Last night a lorry ploughed into a Christmas market in Berlin last night, killing 12 and injuring 48.

According to the BBC the German police are investigating the incident as a “probable terrorist attack.

Emma Rushton was visiting the Christmas market when the incident happened.

She said: “We were sat behind one of the booths where we had bought the Gluhwein from. We were just looking around looking at the lights, listening to the music, really enjoying the festivities. When all of a sudden to the left of us there was an almighty bang or crash and we thought maybe fireworks were being set off.

“Then the lights that were overhanging the market started to be pulled down and we saw the articulated lorry coming towards where we were sat. It went from our left to our right about eight to 10ft in front of us.

“It was going maybe 40mph and showed no signs of stopping.”

Thinking of safety Emma decided it was best that they headed back to their hotel.

“We walked past the carnage that it was. There’s wood panels everywhere, glass everywhere and we walked through casualties; people holding their heads bleeding, pools of blood, people in the recovery position. We wanted to stop and help but there is the language barrier.”

