Rugby youth branded a ‘real pain’ is handed prison sentence after taking mother’s quad bike

A youth who made ‘a real pain’ of himself by repeatedly riding an off-road motorbike through Rugby town centre doing wheelies has been handed a prison sentence after taking his mother’s quad bike without her permission.

While subject to a suspended sentence, Jay Skinner, 19, ‘fell to temptation’ by riding his mother’s quad bike up and down the street after it had been taken without her permission.

And that landed him back at Warwick Crown Court in front of the judge who had taken a chance with him by imposing the suspended sentence in January.

Skinner, of Knole Close, Rugby, had admitted driving a vehicle taken without consent, driving while disqualified and having no insurance.

He was jailed for two months, consecutive to five months of his suspended sentence, which he was also ordered to serve, and disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Prosecutor Ian Windridge said that on June 28 the police were called about a quad bike being ridden up and down Knole Close - and as officers headed there, they saw it being ridden in Bilton Road by Skinner and his sister.

The quad bike, which belonged to their mother and had been taken without her consent, turned into Stowe Drive, and when the officers got to Knole Close they saw Skinner getting off.

Mr Windridge added that at the time Skinner was subject to an eight-month suspended prison sentence, with 150 hours of unpaid work and a 12-month driving ban, imposed in January for four offences of dangerous driving.

On that occasion he had outlined: “Between the 1st and 22nd of October police received a considerable number of reports from residents of Rugby about young men riding around the town centre on off-road motorbikes, some where they weren’t wearing helmets.

“The police were concerned that with young men riding that sort of bike without helmets, any attempt to pursue them would increase the risk to those individuals themselves.

“So they did not undertake interception tactics, but CCTV recording was collated and Facebook was checked.”

Regularly captured on the footage over a number of nights was a green Kawasaki scrambler with the number 42 on the rear and a red scrambler of unidentified make with 64 on the front.

On various nights they were shown riding round the town, sometimes without helmets, doing wheelies and going through red lights and the wrong way round an island and keep left bollards.

Facebook posts were checked, and led the police to Skinner, who was linked to the red machine, and another youth, and they were both arrested and admitted what they had been doing.

David Everett, defending, said Skinner completed the 150 hours of unpaid work in the first two months of the suspended sentence, and he also complied with a curfew imposed as part of that sentence.

“The reason he committed this offence was quite simply that temptation came before him, and he gave in to it,” he added.

Sentencing Skinner, Judge Stephen Eyre QC: “You are a fool to yourself.

“In January of this year, when I came into court to sentence you for a set of offending involving incidents of dangerous driving, making a real pain of yourself and creating a risk to other people in Rugby town centre, I believed I was going to have to send you to prison.

“I was dissuaded from that because I was persuaded there was some good in you, and you were given a chance.

“You carried out the unpaid work and complied with the curfew, but the most important thing about a suspended sentence is that you do not commit further offences.

“A fraction over five months after you were given that chance, you committed very similar offending. You drove a quad bike taken without permission, and while you were disqualified and had no insurance.

“I have no choice but to activate the suspended sentence, because you chose to offence while you were subject to it.

“But I will not activate all of it because there is some good in you and because you did the unpaid work.”