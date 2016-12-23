Scheme to help homeless in Rugby receives cash boost

A new project to tackle homelessness in Rugby and across Warwickshire has been awarded an £855,000 grant from the Government.

Rugby Borough Council led a partnership bid from the Warwickshire Together Homelessness Early Intervention Project to secure the grant from the Department for Communities and Local Government’s Homelessness Prevention Trailblazers fund.

The £50 million fund from the Government aims to support local authorities across the country in delivering innovative new projects to prevent homelessness.

The Warwickshire Together Homelessness Early Intervention Project is made up of Rugby Borough Council, Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council, North Warwickshire Borough Council, Stratford-on-Avon District Council and Warwick District Council.

Working with other organisations in the county, the project aims to use data matching to identify residents at risk of homelessness early.

Risk factors linked to homelessness include relationship breakdown, drug and alcohol abuse, mental illness and domestic abuse.

By identifying ‘at risk’ residents at an early stage, the project aims to offer tailored support services to address the issues which could result in the resident becoming homeless.

Councillor Leigh Hunt, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for communities and homes, said: “By focusing on the early identification of residents at risk of homelessness and tailoring our support to address the issues involved in each case, the Warwickshire Together Homelessness Early Intervention Project can play a major role in reducing the number of residents who become homeless and reducing the cost of homelessness on the taxpayer.

“The project has pooled the expertise of borough and district councils in the county, and a range of partner organisations, to draw up plans for this radical new approach to tackling homelessness, and I’m delighted the partnership has secured funding from the Department for Communities and Local Government for the next three years.”