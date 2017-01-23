School goes for gold!

Brownsover Community School has been awarded the prestigious Food for Life Gold award for its healthy and climate-friendly food culture.

It is the ultimate award that recognises schools which use practical learning experiences to reconnect young people to the food they eat, following the journey from field to plate.

Since joining Food for Life, Brownsover Community School has shown that it is possible to transform school food culture by serving healthy, climate-friendly school meals and integrating practical food education into the curriculum. Staff and children said they were “delighted”.