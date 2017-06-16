School’s community clean up in Brownsover is big success

People in Brownsover have pulled togther to help clean up the community.

Staff from Brownsover Community schools, children, parents, friends of the school and Beavers from 12th Rugby joined forces for he annual day.

The annual clean up.

They worked hard to plant tubs, litter pick and clean the playground to create a cleaner brighter environment for the children.

Headteacher Elisa Basnett said: “It’s a popular event with a fantastic atmosphere that I look forward to every year and after all everyone’s hard work a mug of tea and a bacon butty cooked by the scouts is just what we need to refuel us to finish the job.”

Karen Crane, community liaison and teaching assistant at Brownsover Community School, said the community day has become a popular event.

“Our annual Community Day has become a very eagerly anticipated event, pulling together a wide range of people as we tidy, plant, fix, trim and create,” she said,

Growing great students at Brownsover.

“It is always lovely to see our pupils and their families working together with the community to improve our school grounds, and this really instils a sense of pride and interest in our local environment at the very heart of our school community.”