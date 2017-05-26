Schoolchildren gear up for Rugby’s Race for Life to help beat cancer

Schoolchildren in Rugby are putting on their running shoes tojoin the fight against cancer.

Bilton School pupils Nicholas Findlay, Andrei Riza, Aidan Saunders, Saivaran Seevaratnam, all 12, along with Nicole Findlay and Ruby Jessop, both ten, from Cawston Grange Primary are taking part in Race for Life at Dryacote Water.

Sunathee Findlay, family & friends are taking part in this years Race For Life. NNL-170522-183156009

Sunathee Findlay, mum to Nicholas and Nicole, said: “The inspiration comes from their grandfather who died from cancer. The group will be running in the name of the revered and late HRH King Bhumibol Adulyadej 1927–2016 of Thailand.”

Visit https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/sunathees-fundraising-page