Scooter rider, 20, left with serious injuries after being 'pushed into a lorry' in Northamptonshire

A scooter rider was taken to hospital following a three-vehicle collision on the A5 in Northamptonshire.

The collision happened at 7.45am yesterday (Thursday, June 15) on the A5 northbound at Crick, when a white DAF lorry slowed down at a minor junction.

A police spokeswoman said: "The 20-year-old rider of the red and black scooter slowed down too but a third vehicle, a white Fiat Punto, driven by a 23-year-old man, allegedly failed to see the movement ahead and collided heavily with the scooter, pushing it into the lorry."

The victim was taken to University Hospital Coventry to be treated for pelvic injuries

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the ‘Drivewatch Hotline’ on 0800 174615.