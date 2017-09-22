Scout grotto finds new home for Christmas

Newbold Scouts are relieved after finding a new home for their popular Christmas grotto after having to leave their base of two years when it was put on the market.

Tony Marsella, scout leader with Newbold Scouts, said: “It is with great pleasure that the 1st North Pole Scout Group can announce today that due to the very kind generosity of David Baker and his family, we have found a new permanent venue, only a stone’s throw from our old venue for Santa’s Grotto.”

The venue for this year’s Santa’s Grotto has been set as the Onley Grounds Equestrian Complex on the A45 and near Dunchurch.

Mr Marsella said: “We were really sad to leave Coventry Road but the owners of the site sold up and that left us looking for a new home.

“We were overwhelmed and amazed at the amount of offers of a venue we had from local and not so local businesses.

“All the Scout Leaders are truly grateful to everyone who got in touch.

“We cant thank David Baker enough for his kind offer.

“The new venue is amazing as it is indoor and bigger than the site we had for the grotto last year.

“We are planning a truly amazing adventure this year.”

The Christmas attraction, organised by the 5th Rugby (Newbold) Scouts, has had ongoing issues finding a permanent home after it had to leave Blooms garden centre in 2015 after the centre changed ownership.

The group found a home at Cawston Christmas Trees.

But The Furniture Gallery, on the same site as the Christmas tree farm, closed due to planning issues and the scouts found themselves homeless once again.

In July, Mr Marsella told the Advertiser: “We had 1,400 children through the doors last year, raising around £7,000 for the three groups that run it – which is quite a lot of money for the youngsters.”

This year’s Santa’s Grotto will be located at the Onley Grounds Equestrian Complex, on the A45 near Dunchurch, (CV23 8AJ).

The event will be held on Saturdays and Sundays, beginning on Saturday December 3. The grotto will be open to visitors on Christmas Eve from 10am to 1pm.

The group places only half of its ticket availability on their booking site as they prefer to keep the option to drop in and pay at the door.

Entry to the grotto is £7 per child, plus booking fee if booking online or paying by card.

Breakfast and Tea with Santa is £10 per child and £6 for adults (plus booking fee).

For more information, or to book a ticket for the event, visit www.billetto.co.uk/171917 or email santasgrotto@newboldscouts.com