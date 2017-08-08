Have your say

The search is on to find Warwickshire’s Young Poet Laureate 2018.

The Warwickshire Library Service have announced that the Young Poet Laureate is competition now open.

Young poets living in Warwickshire have the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of local renowned poets such as William Shakespeare, George Eliot and Rupert Brooke.

The search is now on for the county’s fourth Young Poet Laureate, who will succeed Rugby School student Emily Stephens in the role in 2018.

The competition is open to anyone aged between 13 and 17 who writes poetry and is happy to perform their poetry to an audience.

As part of their laureateship, the winner will work with Warwickshire Libraries to promote poetry to people across the county.

Warwickshire’s current Young Poet Laureate Emily said: “Becoming poet laureate opens up an exciting variety of opportunities you never knew existed.

“If you want to develop confidence, or discover what you are capable of in your writing, it is a role worth experiencing.”

Warwickshire’s fourth Young Poet Laureate will also receive support to develop their own writing and performance skills in the form of mentoring by Emma Purshouse, an acclaimed performance poet, writer, and stand-up comedienne.

Applications are now welcome before the deadline of 5pm on Tuesday 31st October 2017. The judges will then get to work before announcing the shortlist on Friday 1st December 2017. Shortlisted candidates will be invited to perform in front of the judges and an audience at a public event on Saturday 20th January 2018.

The new Young Poet Laureate will officially start the position from February 2018, with a performance at their local library.

The person selected will also receive a certificate and book prizes.

Cllr Kam Kaur, portfolio holder for customers at Warwickshire County Council, said: “Warwickshire has a flourishing arts and culture scene and previous years competitions have seen a lot of high quality applications from young poets from around the county.

“I am sure this year will be no different and will inspire young people across the county to start writing.”

To apply applicants need to be 13-17 years old, live and go to school in Warwickshire.

They should also submit three poems. Out of the three, one should be inspired by Warwickshire and one should be on the 2017 National Poetry Day theme of ‘Freedom’.

Applicants also need to submit a personal statement and explain in 250 words:

• Why you want to be Warwickshire’s Young Poet Laureate

• How you would promote poetry to the diverse range of people in the county

The closing date is Tuesday October 31 at 5pm.

Application forms can be downloaded at from www.warwickshire.gov.uk/youngpoetlaureate

Forms can also be picked up from Warwickshire libraries.