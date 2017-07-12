Second rejection for controversial plan for 107 homes in Hillmorton

Campaigners were delighted as controversial plans for up to 107 homes in Hillmorton were defeated for the second time.

The planning inspectorate announced last Wednesday (July 5) it had upheld Rugby Borough Council’s rejection of the proposed development on Waldings Farm, off Barby Road.

Pauline Woodcock, who founded campaign group Residents for the Preservation of Hillmorton, said: “This is fantastic news for Hillmorton and for everyone who helped fight the developer.

“It is a victory for local people and one we all hope will help in the ongoing fight against other developers targeting our countryside.”

The borough council’s planning committee unanimously rejected Gladman Developments’ bid last July, prompting the developers to appeal, ultimately to no avail.

Hillmorton county councillor Yousef Dahmash said: This was absolutely the right decision and is a brilliant victory for the local community; it would not have been achieved without everyone working together.

“The site was unsustainable and the developer was unwilling to engage with the local community at any point to address our concerns.

"We are already seeing significant housing growth to the east of the borough with 6,200 new homes being built at Houlton and at Wharf Farm and our local infrastructure is already under significant pressure.

"It cannot be said that Hillmorton is not doing its bit to provide new housing.

“These speculative developments do not bring with them the necessary infrastructure to make them sustainable and consequently they negatively impact the established community.

"The Houlton development brings with it new schools and roads and will also bring about much needed improvements to the A428, particularly at the 'Paddox pub' junction, in the coming years.

“There are other developers circling our local countryside with similar proposals but they may now think again about submitting their applications.

"It is clear from the decision to dismiss the appeal for Waldings Farm that the council’s hand has been significantly strengthened to reject further speculative proposals.”

Gladman has been contacted for comment.