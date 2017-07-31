Seven-year old from Rugby donates hair and raises £396 for the Little Princess Trust

A seven-year-old from Rugby has raised £396 and donated eight inches of her hair to the Little Princess Trust after taking part in a sponsored hair cut on Saturday, July 29.

Millie Hirons and her mother, Amy Barnett, held an event at Papillon Cafe Bar at Little Church Street before heading to Exquisite Hair Design where Millie had eight inches of hair cut off for the Little Princess Trust, a charity which uses donated hair to make wigs for seriously ill children.

Millie before the hair cut NNL-170731-160317001

Mrs Barnett said: “I would like to thank Anita from Papillon for letting us hold the event and I would love to give a big thank you to Claire from Exquisite Hair Design where Millie had her plait cut off and her hair styled for free.

“Millie is so happy with how much she has raised - she’s happy she’s been able to help the little boys and girls.

“She’s got the bug for it now and she’s talking about doing it again when her hair grows back.

“I’m so proud of her, she wasn’t nervous at all - I was more nervous than she was.”