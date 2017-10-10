Severe delays on M1 southbound in Northampton

Motorists travelling or about to travel on the M1 in Northampton are being warned of severe delays because of an earlier incident near the Rugby junction.

There are currently severe delays on the M1 Southbound because of an earlier broken down coach, which ended up in the closure of one lane between junction 19 for the M6 and junction 18 for Rugby.

The coach has now been recovered and all lanes have been reopened but there are still long delays.

Motorists are being advised to allow extra time for their journeys and to take alternative routes.