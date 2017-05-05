Shopkeeper’s soft spot for Braunston school leads to charitable donation

A Braunston shopkeeper handed over a £50 cheque to his local school last week with the money his store raised through the 5p plastic bag charge.

“I have a soft spot for the school,” said Jay Odedra, the 40-year-old Braunston shopkeeper.

“A lot of the kids come through here so it was an obvious choice.”

The cheque was accepted on behalf of Braunston Primary School by teacher Mrs Willis, along with members from the school’s Anti-Bullying Committee and the Parent Teachers Association.

“We were really pleased that Jay chose the school,” said Mrs Willis. “We work hard to make sure we are working with the Braunston community and the school and Jay’s shop are both part of that.”

The children will now hold a discussion before voting on how best to use the money.