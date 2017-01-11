Singers hit high notes

Generous residents at Lime Tree Village collected nearly £150 for the Air Ambulance Service during a special Christmas performance from the community’s choir.

Fundraising took place just before Christmas to help the lifesaving charity. Patrick Johnson, village manager, said: “We care deeply about good causes at Lime Tree Village, especially at times such as Christmas.

“Being around a group of such warm-hearted, generous people is one of the reasons I love my job.”

Residents welcomed a class of children from Cawston Grange Primary School.

Cynthia Richards, who lives in Lime Tree Village, said: “The school visits have become a Christmas tradition here and one I very much look forward to.

“The children sing like angels and it gets us in a seasonal mood. This year they performed a rendition of ‘Away in a Manger’, which was absolutely beautiful.”

Earlier in the month Lime Tree Village also had a Christmas fair.