Sister of deceased Rugby man braves Australian run for The Myton Hospices

The sister of a Rugby man who passed away in 2014 as a result of a brain tumour will run 14 kilometres in scorching Australian heat to raise money for The Myton Hospices as a thanks for support.

Kathryn Realf and her fiance Wasseem Williamson, who live in Australia, will take part in the City 2 Surf run on August 13, days before the third anniversary of RAF officer Stephen Realf’s death aged 26.

She said: “Stephen had been a fit young man, an officer in the Royal Air Force and undertaking his pilot training, when he was diagnosed at age 19.

“As you can imagine, it shattered his whole world, and ours too. Nothing can prepare you for a diagnosis like that.

“During the course of his illness, Stephen endured several gruelling operations (including brain surgery while awake), chemotherapy and radiotherapy, and he was devastated when he was medically discharged from the RAF, but throughout it all, Myton Hospices were a ray of sunshine for Stephen.

“They provided much needed support to him and the family, completely free of charge, and he loved spending time there.”

Kathryn Wealf’s father, Peter Wealf, of Boughton Vale, said: “Kathryn wanted to do something to try and raise funds for The Myton Hospices after the amazing support they gave Stephen and us.

“The people there are really special - they had sensitive discussions with Stephen, helping him make the difficult decisions, like whether to have a do not resuscitate order.”

The City 2 Surf run takes runners from Sydney’s central business district to Bondi beach, via a difficult 2km stretch of hill known as ‘heartbreak hill’.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/StephenRealf