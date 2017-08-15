Sister of deceased Rugby RAF officer braves Australian run for charity

Have your say

The sister of a Rugby man who passed away in 2014 as a result of a brain tumour has braved a 14 kilometre run in scorching Australian heat to raise money for The Myton Hospices as a thanks for support.

Kathryn Realf and her fiance Wasseem Williamson, who live in Australia, completed the City 2 Surf run on August 13, days before the third anniversary of RAF officer Stephen Realf’s death aged 26.

She said: “Stephen had been a fit young man, an officer in the Royal Air Force and undertaking his pilot training, when he was diagnosed at age 19.

“As you can imagine, it shattered his whole world, and ours too. Nothing can prepare you for a diagnosis like that.

“Throughout it all, Myton Hospices were a ray of sunshine for Stephen.

“They provided much needed support to him and the family, completely free of charge, and he loved spending time there.”

A fundraising page has so far raised £1,060.

