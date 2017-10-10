Six fire crews sent to flat fire in Rugby

Six fire crews were sent to the scene of a flat fire in Rugby last night (Monday).
At around 7.50pm Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call about a fire at a flat at Royal Court in Rounds Gardens.
Two fire crews from Rugby, a crew from Southam, a crew from Binley, a crew from Lutterworth and the aerial appliance from Leamington were all sent to the scene.
On arrival the fire fighters discovers that there was a kitchen fire in a second floor flat of the tower block.
The fire crews used breathing apparatus, hoses, hose reel jets to extinguish this fire.
Almost Done!
Registering with Rugby Advertiser means you're ok with our terms and conditions.