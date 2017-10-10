Six fire crews sent to flat fire in Rugby

Six fire crews were sent to the scene of a flat fire in Rugby last night (Monday).

At around 7.50pm Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call about a fire at a flat at Royal Court in Rounds Gardens.

Two fire crews from Rugby, a crew from Southam, a crew from Binley, a crew from Lutterworth and the aerial appliance from Leamington were all sent to the scene.

On arrival the fire fighters discovers that there was a kitchen fire in a second floor flat of the tower block.

The fire crews used breathing apparatus, hoses, hose reel jets to extinguish this fire.