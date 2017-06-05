Snapping Rugby’s hidden treasures for annual calendar competition

Photographers are being challenged by Rugby Visitor Centre to capture Rugby borough’s best kept secrets for this year’s calendar competition.

‘Rugby’s hidden treasures’ is the theme for the annual contest, with the best 12 to make up the Rugby Calendar 2018.

A previous entry to the calendar competition by M Amos of chimneys and crows in Murray Road. Photo: M Amos NNL-170506-090915001

Entrants are urged to interpret the theme in creative and imaginative ways, snapping a scene which celebrates Rugby in all its glory.

A panel of judges will decide the best dozen and an overall winner, who will win £30 in Rugby town centre vouchers, courtesy of competition sponsor Rugby First.

The dozen best photographers all receive a complimentary copy of the calendar and the pictures will also feature in a special exhibition at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum later this year.

To enter the Rugby Calendar Competition 2018, pick up an application form from the visitor centre or the town hall.

A previous entry to the calendar competition by Peter Pugh of the flags flying at Rugby School. Photo: Peter Pugh NNL-170506-090927001

Entry forms can also be downloaded at www.therugbytown.co.uk/calendarcompetition. Entries must be received by August 27.