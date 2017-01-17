Sophie opens doors to new animal sanctuary

Rugby animal ambassador Sophie Peacock has opened the doors to a new sanctuary for old, nervous or ill animals.

Lowhills Animals Sanctuary and Behaviour Consultancy also treats a range of animal behaviour problems using a force free approach and positive reinforcement.

Betty needs a sponsor.

Sophie said: “Lowhills Animal Sanctuary (formerly TARRS) is a voluntary, non-profit animal rescue and sanctuary for animals in need of a permanent home and rehabilitation or to have shelter and training whilst waiting for a new home in Rugby.

“We have a few cats needing homes and our residents would love some sponsorship if you cannot adopt but want to help.

“We are also looking for new volunteers to help fundraise and organise events.

“We currently only house cats at the main sanctuary but hope to help raise much needed funds for a new sanctuary base.”

Lowhills Animal Behaviour Consultancy specialises in helping rescue dogs and cats with behavioural problems.

All fees are heavily reduced for rescue animals.

For more information email lowhillsabc@outlook.com

Facebook page - Lowhills @lowhillssanctuaryandbehaviour or www.lowhills.co.uk