Southam game developer visited by government minister

A Southam video game developer had a visit from a government minister this week to show off the strength of the region’s creative sector.

Business minister Margot James visited Codemasters on Monday July 24 along with representatives from Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership (CWLEP) to hear about the success of the industry in the area, as well as the challenges facing growing businesses like Codemasters.

She was in the area to share details about how the Government’s plans for a new Industrial Strategy for Britain are progressing.

Working in partnership with games trade body Ukie, CWLEP has launched ‘Games Industry in Coventry and Warwickshire – A Blueprint for Growth’ - a new strategy for growing the local games cluster and the wider digital creative sector.

Ms James, who comes from Coventry and is MP for Stourbridge, was given an update on the strategy, Silicon Spa - which employs more than 1,000 people.

Jonathan Browning, chairman of CWLEP, said: “We were pleased to be given the opportunity to share details about our work with Ukie and world-class games companies, such as Codemasters, with Ms James and also the investment into the Creative Quarter in Leamington.

“Promoting and growing our local digital and creative sector is a key part of the CWLEP’s Strategic Economic Plan and will create more jobs and increase the highly skilled workforce that will benefit the wider local economy.

“We were delighted to be involved in the process of helping to shape the Industrial Strategy. Creating a platform for companies like Codemasters to continue to grow is crucial to the strategy and strengthening the UK economy.”