Sport at Rugby’s Crescent School taken to new level

Sport at a Rugby school will be taken to a new level with the introduction of dedicated games afternoons.

Changes will take place from next academic year at the Crescent School, for year three/four and year five/six pupils, with the appointment of a head of girls’ games.

To facilitate the restructuring of games Rachel McCollin has been appointed as head of girls’ games.

Rachel, whose husband Neil is director of sport at foundation senior school, Princethorpe College, will be joining the Crescent in September and is looking forward to developing girls games, increasing the opportunities and fixtures available and to taking the teams to new heights.

Rachel has most recently been working at the Harris School,