Step back in time for Victorian fete at Newbold church

People in Newbold took a step back in time for a Victorian-themed fete.

Rugby Mayor Belinda Garcia officially opened the fair, which was held at St Botolph’s Church.

Sandra Morrow and Eileen Spencer.

There was a packed programme of attractions including Rugby Community Choir, Morris, ballet and street dancers, fancy dress colmpetitoin, craft stalls, games, donkey rides and face painting.

One of the organisers, Celia Clarke, said: “Attendance was exceptional bearing in mind we were up against many other local events, with some 300 programmes being dispensed (one per family) and income earned in excess of £600 per hour, with more to follow.”

Visitors also enjoyed a street organ, traction engine, hot pork rolls and beer wagon and raffle with £100 1st prize, to name but a few of the attractions on offer, will provide fun and entertainment for all the family.

“These local events do much to bring the community together and feedback suggests that it was an extremely well organised and wonderfully entertaining afternoon,” added Celia.

Janet Stainfield, Maurice Hartnett, Pamela Reynolds and Margaret Bowman. N

The Rev Paul Wiklkison, said: “All the proceeds will be donated to the ongoing improvement and maintenance of the beautiful church of St Botolph’s.”