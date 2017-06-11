Strawberries galore in Dunchurch in memory of Gail

Dunchurch Village Hall will be filled with strawberries for a tea party to raise money for the charity Breast Cancer Care.

The Big Strawberry Tea Party is also in memory of Rugby woman Gail Dunkley who raised awareness of breast cancer before dying of the disease in 2015.

Organisers started the tea party after she died and have raised almost £20,000 in the past two years.

There will be stalls, entertainment, vintage teas and more at the hall from 1-5pm on Sunday.

Entry is £3 for adults but free for children.