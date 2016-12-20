Student first in family to graduate

Rugby woman Laura Grace Burgess has been awarded an MSc Neuroimaging postgraduate degree with distinction.

Laura, 22, has spent the last four years at Bangor having graduated with a first class BSc (Hons) Psychology with Neuropsychology degree in 2015.

Neither of her parents attended university, which makes her the first in her family to graduate, and now the first in her extended family to be awarded a Masters degree.

She said she feels proud of the achievement. Laura is now studying for a PhD at the University of Reading and hopes to go onto a career in academia.