Success so far for young Alex after major surgery

Seriously ill Alex Goodwin, who is fighting bone cancer, has come through his first major surgery in America.

Nine-year-old Alex, from the Harborough district, has had his entire right femur bone removed as well as the surrounding muscles, in a drastic bid to beat his cancer.

The bone was due to be replaced by a telescopic prosthetic bone, which can “grow” with the aid of magnets.

The pioneering surgery, lasting three-and-a-half hours, was performed last week at the University of Kansas Hospital.

After the surgery, Alex’s father Jeff, a police officer based in Rugby, said: “I’m just relieved it’s been a success. He’s still fighting and there’s still a road ahead, but I feel this is the right place for him to be.”

Jeff also thanked the people of Kansas City and America for all their “support and kindness”.

Plucky Alex has become a minor celebrity in Kansas as the English lad who travelled 4,000 miles from his village near Lutterworth for life-saving treatment.

What Jeff called “the police family” has been particularly supportive, with Alex getting a police escort from the airport to hospital on his arrival.

Alex was diagnosed with the rare Ewing Sarcoma form of cancer on June 6.

Jeff said: “We’re very private people, but we made the decision to go public with this, to help Alex.”

People in Britain and America have raised thousands of pounds so far for his treatment and recuperation.

Before he went into surgery last week, Alex told his Twitter following: “Keep those positive thoughts higher than you’ve ever done.”

Afterwards, he was well enough to ask for pizza.

The family - Alex, Jeff, mum Maria and sister Sophia (four) - expect to be in America until May for more surgery and therapy.