Superfast broadband coming to villages across Rugby borough

Residents in three villages in Rugby borough and another south of the town will soon be able to enjoy superfast broadband.

Church Lawford, Wibtoft and Copston Magna, plus Upper and Lower Shuckburgh, are among the next cohort of villages to gain access to fibre-optic WiFi.

The new technology will start to be available for the first time from the middle of next year.

The programme, CSW Broadband, is spearheaded by Warwickshire County Council and BT and is part of the government’s Broadband Delivery UK (BDUK) programme.

Portfolio holder for customer and transformation Kam Kaur said: “There are teenagers today who have never known life without the internet.

“They take it for granted that they can stream video and music, book holidays and concerts, work from home – and have access to all of their school or college information and carry out research just as though they were in the classroom.

“This announcement means that more of our historic villages will be able to benefit from the same services.

“Because we are now reaching some of the most rural areas, the residents and businesses will really see the benefits of not having to drive in order to carry out the most basic of tasks – so the project will benefit the environment as well.”

Baddesley Clinton, Corley Ash and Danzey Green are the other villages involved in this roll-out.

According to independent website, thinkbroadband, superfast speeds are now available to more than 92 per cent of Warwickshire premises.

BT’s West Midlands regional board chairman Colin Bannon said: “Shakespeare and the Romans had great vision so I’m sure they would have appreciated the huge opportunities offered by superfast broadband.

“The pace of the CSW Broadband roll-out is enabling the partnership to bring the benefits of this exciting technology to even more people, regardless of where they live.

“From Little Shuckburgh to Stratford-upon-Avon, we’re extending the reach of the technology across the county to ensure more households and businesses can benefit.

“Whether you’re running a small business, working from home, or a family wanting to connect several devices to the internet at the same time, everything is easier, better and faster with fibre broadband.”

More than 58,000 Warwickshire premises now have access to faster fibre broadband as a result of the CSW Broadband roll-out.

Updates on the roll-out are available from www.cswbroadband.org.uk.