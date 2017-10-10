Superstar singer lined up to turn on Rugby's Christmas lights next month

British singer-songwriter Pixie Lott will be turning on the Christmas lights in Rugby town centre on Sunday, November 19.

The four-time BRIT Award nominee will also take to the stage and entertain the audience with some of her hits at the event organised by Rugby First and Rugby Borough Council in partnership with Rugby FM.

The event will kick off at noon, and in addition to Pixie, there’s plenty of fun family entertainment including a spectacular laser show, Santa’s Grotto, big wheel, fairground rides and much more.

Pixie has had 3 UK number-one singles, sold over four million tracks, embarked on numerous worldwide tours, sold 1.6 million albums worldwide and written songs for some of the world's biggest stars including Selena Gomez.

It has been a busy year for Pixie and she has just released her brand-new

single 'Won’t Forget You' and has spent a busy summer touring the world for exclusive shows and performances including in Ibiza, Creamfields, Manchester Pride and she opened the recent We Are Manchester, the benefit concert held for the re-opening of Manchester Arena, headlined by Noel Gallagher.

Pixie, said: “I’m so excited to turn the Christmas lights on in Rugby. It’s my favourite time of year and I love seeing all of the Christmas sparkle everywhere.”

Aftab Gaffar, Rugby First managing director, said: “We are really excited to have Pixie Lott perform and switch on the lights in Rugby town centre this year.

"The annual event is always very well attended and generates significant footfall and trade for town centre businesses, but I think Pixie’s appearance will attract bumper crowds which can only be good news for the town centre economy.”

Aftab added: “It’s also worth noting that on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 December North Street car park will be closed and used to host some fairground rides and that the Minions will be making a special appearance on the Saturday so two great days of family entertainment in the town centre to look forward to. I would also like to say a special thank you to Rugby Borough Council for supporting the event.”

For further information on the Christmas light switch-on and all the activities taking place please visit www.therugbytown.co.uk.