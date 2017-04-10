Survey work for schools plan at Rokeby Field

Developers behind the proposed two free schools in Rugby will be carrying out a number of surveys on Rokeby Field to measure its potential impact.

As part of the planning application for the controversial new schools at Rokeby, environmental, ecological and archaeological surveys, among others, will begin on Wednesday (April 12).

There was uproar the last time work went on at the playing fields when diggers turfed up the grass in May last year as there was no prior notice.

The applicant, Education Funding Agency, will arrange for the surveys to be carried out by accredited specialists who will require access to and across the application site.

“Such surveys are required on all major application sites and are necessary to provide evidence of the impacts of development to the decision makers to enable them to take a decision,” a Warwickshire County Council spokesmnas said.

The county council wants to give the valued recreational land to the Education Funding Agency for the building of a free secondary school and free special school.

Nearly 200 people showed their opposition to the plans in a protest at the sports ground in August and 2,000 people signed a petition against it.

The proposal is yet to be decided and these surveys will form more of the application.