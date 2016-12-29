Swedish trio lights up Rugby

Three women from Sweden performed the Italian tradition of Lucia to bring light in the darkness of winter in Rugby.

Cheyenne Thor, Krista Chittem and Linda Skogholm, performed Lucia, which is an Italian tradition adopted by Sweden and celebrated by every child in every school, town and city in Sweden.

Each year a Lucia is chosen to represent each town and city. Lucia is a mythical being who is a bearer of light in the dark Swedish winters.

Krista, who was born in Rugby and Cheyenne both have family in the Rugby area despite living in Sweden.

The three women performed Lucia songs at Rugby Methodist Church, St Andrew’s Benn School and CV22 Flagship.