Sweet new era for couple

A Newbold couple are hoping to taste sweet success with their new business venture.

Donna and Steve Moon have taken over the running of the sweet stall in Rugby’s Clock Towers shopping centre.

For more than 15 years, it was run by Chris and Pauline Wilson, who retired at the end of last year.

The new sweet cart plans to offer as wide a variety of sweets as possible as it looks to improve and show its support for the small businesses in Rugby and demonstrate the growth and variety available in the town.

They will also be looking at promoting a good range of sugar-free sweets to make sure everyone can enjoy a sweet treat.

Donna and Steve Moon said: “We’re so glad we could carry on this great tradition that Chris and Pauline started, we’ve both been visiting the stall since we were children ourselves and we couldn’t bear the thought of the sweet cart disappearing.

“We hope the people of Rugby will show us the same support as Chris and Pauline received and we look forward to meeting you all.”

Robin Swift, centre manager at Clock Towers Shopping Centre, said: “We were overwhelmed with the support for the sweet stall and the spirit Chris and Pauline brought to the centre and the local community.

“We’re over the Moon that the Moon family have decided to carry on this grand tradition.”